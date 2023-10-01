Aaron Rodgers on MetLife field with crutches, Travis Kelce before Jets-Chiefs

The Jets posted video of Rodgers entering the stadium on a cart hours before the Jets faced the Chiefs.

Rodgers is on crutches after having surgery to repair the Achilles two days after the injury against the Bills on Sept. 11.During pregame warm-ups, Rodgers walked onto the field using crutches. He spent some time chatting with NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico on the Jets bench.

He then stood on the sideline and several Chiefs, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, came over to talk to him. It was unclear whether Rodgers would have any contact with coaches during the game to let them know what he is seeing.Rodgers met the Jets Saturday at their hotel and spoke during the team meeting.

FOX’s Jay Glazer reported his message was “Stop pointing fingers.” There has been frustration inside the Jets after losing two games in a row. The Jets expected their defensive line to be the strength of the team, but they have only had one sack in their two games before Sunday night’s game with the Chiefs. headtopics.

They had no sacks in the loss to the Patriots last week and one in the loss to the Cowboys in Week 2.“We’ve got a lot of quarterback hits, we are still generating pressure and we can do better, absolutely,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “We can game plan it better, we can get them in a better position to be successful as far as the rush is concerned, unfortunately we haven’t had a ton of rush ops either, people have taxed us in a little bit different way, a lot of run game, a lot of quick game, a lot of play action, a lot of boot, keepers, all that stuff, where high efficiency, not holding the ball very long and really making a concerted effort to try to eliminate our defensive from the game if they can.”

DL Al Woods was a surprise inactive Sunday night. The rest of the Jets inactives were: RB Israel Abanikanda, WR Jason Brownlee, G Wes Schweitzer, LB Zaire Barnes, S Tony Adams.

