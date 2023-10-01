Aaron Rodgers makes bold goal to play for Jets again this season official

The future Hall of Famer revealed in a conversation with NBC’s Melissa Stark that his goal is to get back on the field this season.

The Sunday Night Football reporter said that Rodgers told her as much in a pregame talk. “His plan is to rejoin the team permanently after their Week 7 bye. And he told me his goal is to play again this season,” she said during the broadcast.

It presumably marks the first time that Rodgers has said outright that he was trying to get back on the field following this season. “Give me the doubts,” Rodgers said. “Give me the timetables. Give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen, because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That’s all I need.

“Give me your doubts. Give me your prognostications. And then watch what I do.” NBC's Melissa Stark reports on her conversation with Aaron Rodgers. "His plan is to rejoin the team permanently after their Week 7 bye. And he told me his goal is to play again this season.

"His plan is to rejoin the team permanently after their Week 7 bye. And he told me his goal is to play again this season."Rodgers told Stark that he was planning to fly back to California this week to have stitches removed and continue his aggressive rehab, which includes work for over five hours a day.New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sits on the field after a sack by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd at MetLife Stadium.Rodgers made the trip to New York

Rodgers told Stark that he was planning to fly back to California this week to have stitches removed and continue his aggressive rehab, which includes work for over five hours a day.New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sits on the field after a sack by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd at MetLife Stadium.Rodgers made the trip to New York