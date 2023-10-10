Aaron Rodgers latest athlete to attempt return after torn Achilles - ESPN

' season opener. A torn Achilles is one of the more challenging injuries to recover from for any player, let alone for a near 40-year-old in his 19th season.But, in recent days, Rodgers has expressed optimism that he can return this season. On"The Pat McAfee Show" last week, he said he's"well ahead of the normal protocols.

Marino came back like he never left, throwing for 4,453 yards and 30 touchdowns to earn another Pro Bowl appearance and Comeback Player of the Year honors. He ended up playing five more seasons after the injury.The most recent Jets quarterback to tear his Achilles before Rodgers was Vinny Testaverde in the 1999 season opener.

When he tore his Achilles, Testaverde was 36 and playing in his 158th game, 73 fewer than Rodgers. But, he managed to spend eight more seasons in the NFL.If there's an outlier in the recovery time of a torn Achilles, Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers may take the throne. Akers suffered the injury in July 2021, yet theThen 22, Akers defied the odds and made a five month recovery. headtopics.com

Bryant and Rodgers are similar in that they both suffered the injury late in their careers. Bryant was in his 17th season with 1,459 regular season and playoff game appearances. However, he made his return on Dec. 8, almost eight months after tearing his Achilles.A calf injury delayed Kevin Durant's return to action before he tore his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals.

The similarities between the two stop there for now. The 30-year-old Durant missed the entire 2019-20 pandemic season, but he made a swift return the next year. He has averaged 28.8 points per game in three seasons since tearing his Achilles.The high-flying Atlanta Hawks star tore his Achilles in January 1992. He made his return in November and averaged 29. headtopics.com

