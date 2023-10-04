Aaron Rodgers failed at giving Brian Baumgartner 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' advice: 'No help'

‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik received criticism from producer amid fan backlashBut as it turns out, even a pep talk couldn’t give Baumgartner an advantage in the game.“Clearly with my zero points thus far, I got no help,” he teased. “But yeah, we play a lot of golf together.
The New York Jets quarterback, who is currently recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury sustained in Week 1, went on to do a 10-day guest host run for the game show, but didn’t make the cut when Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings were named hosts for the remainder of Season 38.
“I don’t think it would have worked based on scheduling based on the way they want to schedule the show,” Rodgers said on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’ in December 2021. “Obviously, I still wanted to play. You never know what happens in this life, things can come back around, things may not come back around, I may go back on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ one day, you never, never know. headtopics.com
Baumgartner competed against Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter and Veep’s Timothy Simons during Tuesday night’s episode. Season 2 of ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ features a bracket tournament with three round, 27 contestants and a grand prize of $1 million for charity of the celebrity’s choosing.Walter won to move on to the semifinal round. Despite their loss, Baumgartner and Simons, 45, were given $30,000 each to donate.