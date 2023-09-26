Aaron Rodgers calls out Jets' offense over sideline spats: 'We need to hold our poise a little better'

Aaron Rodgers had a message for the New York Jets' offense Tuesday after several players were seen in heated sideline discussions during Sunday's loss to the Patriots. Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets prior to a game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

The other incident involved running back Michael Carter, who was seen shouting at running backs coach Taylor Embree."Just frustration that we’re not moving the ball," Wilson said of his exchange."That’s what it was. Our defense was stringing together some stops, and I felt like it was time to go. Time to go, time to put some points on the board. That’s all."

Carter said Sunday he has the"utmost respect" for Embree and attributed the heated discussion to both being competitors. "It doesn’t f---ing matter," Rodgers added Tuesday."It’s like you win the game, that’s the most important thing, however you got to get it done. There’s been, I think, too many little side conversations. And we just need to grow up a little bit on offense and lock in and do our jobs — everybody — and not point fingers at each other."

and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He appeared to be airing his frustrations.

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets during the national anthem prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Rodgers also had a message for Jets’ fans who have increasingly called on the organization to move on from Zach Wilson.

"Let’s stay behind our guys. Let’s support our guys. Let’s support the boys on the field. Let’s stick with our guys, and let’s have a little belief."