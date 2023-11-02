Aaron Potts Talks Luxury Brands' Take on Culture

“It was a bit of therapy for me to help get over the hurt of being laid off — one of probably 2,000 people . One day I was in my closet, and I looked at the whole closet. The only clothes that I was wearing were the clothes right in the middle. Those clothes in the middle were the things that I had made for myself,” he said.

Having worked for other people “for so long,” Potts said he wanted to make a company that was about “real diversity at the base level — not just models that you use, but really across the board.” As a start-up, he was able “to do that from the ground up,” pulling from people he had met over the years, including print designers, photographers, models and more.

From Potts’ perspective, doing so is about the base level. ”If the company is only showing Black and brown faces on the runway, but the board room doesn’t look like that, if the design room doesn’t have transparency, if it doesn’t have people with disabilities, then it comes across like pandering. So for me, it’s a very natural expression. So it’s not something that I tried to do. It’s just something that I do.

What the incentive can’t be, according to Potts, is adhering to a trend, or an effort to gain new market share for a company. “It has to be really honest, and I think the consumer can actually feel that,” he said.

For companies, that comes down to more than who you feature in your ads, but whether on every level they really represent what they are saying. Explaining how he eschews labels of all kinds, the designer said, “Personally, I don’t like calling myself this or that. It’s kind of like, when I’ve heard people call themselves, ‘I’m a fashion icon.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, don’t do that.’”

