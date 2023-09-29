Aaron Nola’s cap tip might have had extra meaning in Phillies’ playoff clincher

One of the club's best pitchers is poised for free agency. ... and another playoff run. Unlike the postseason, the lining up of a rotation coming down the stretch has some randomness attached to it, particularly when it comes to pitching a clincher.

But still it was notable that Nola took the ball with the team hoping to wrap up a playoff berth and also notable that for the second straight year the Phillies

did just that in a 3-2, 10-inning win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nola was brilliant. He struck out eight, did not walk a batter and allowed just a single run in 6 2/3 innings - albeit one that came off a solo home run by Bryan Reynolds after the Phillies scored the first two runs of the game.

“He’s come up big for us when we needed him, and that’s the biggest thing,” said Zack Wheeler, who joins Nola at the top of the rotation. “He’s a really good pitcher and been really good for us.” As he left the mound to a standing ovation, the under-stated Nola lifted his cap and looked up to the crowd. headtopics.

The right-hander is a free agent at the end of the year, so Tuesday could have been his last regular-season start - he will at least have one more postseason start in Game 2 at Citizens Bank Park next Wednesday.

“Usually I give a head nod, but tipped the cap (Tuesday),” said Nola. “It was cool. The fans were awesome. I know they have our backs.

“I try not to think about (the impending free agency). I’m just soaking every moment up. To me, my teammates are the most important right? I’ve been in battle with these guys for a while, that’s what I love about it.”

Nola was the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2014 and he is the longest-tenured Phillie, having made his major-league debut in 2015. The first Phillies team he played on lost 91 games and the next lost 96, and he finally went to the playoffs for the first time a year ago.

“I’ve been here (eight) years, it was great to (make the playoffs) the first time and to do it again is even better,” said Nola. “It’s a special group of guys.”

The narrative on Nola has been interesting in this area, perhaps not receiving the credit he deserves for being arguably one of the best pitchers in baseball and at the very least one of the most durable innings-eaters during his nine-year career.

Part of the love-hate relationship in seeing a player or coach every day is while seeing the accomplishments you also see the warts.

Sixers fans might appreciate Joe Embiid, but they also question his ability to perform in big games. Andy Reid’s time was up as Eagles’ coach after years of frustration over his time management and mundane press conferences despite an overall winning tenure.

Nola struggled in September for years, highlighting several organizational face-plants and failures to reach the postseason.

Then Nola pitched the Phillies into the playoffs and won games in the National League wild card and division series. But to accentuate his complicated tenure, he was ineffective in one start in the National League Championship Series and both of his World Series outings.

This year, Nola has been inconsistent with a 12-9 record and 4.46 ERA although he struck out over 200 batters for the third straight year. His 32 home runs allowed - 13 more than last year - have been at the crux of his problems as has issues with the pitch clock.

“To be truthful with you, I kind of expected as the season wore on he would find it,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. “He’s a big-game pitcher. I trust him with my life in a big game. He did it again.”

It’s hard to see the Phillies being out-bid for Nola on the open market if they truly want him back. Owner John Middleton wants to win more than he wants money.

If the Phillies could sign Nola and extend Zack Wheeler - whose contract expires next year - to be the top two starters in the rotation for the next five years, Middleton, GM Dave Dombrowski and manager Rob Thomson will likely sleep better at night.

But Nola has a chance to either add to his legacy or re-write some of the narrative over the course of the next few weeks. Next Wednesday, he will take the mound with a chance to either pitch them into the next round or keep their season alive.bevans@njadvancemedia.comIf you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.