Jones instead asserted that Hernandez was actually murdered by current Raiders coach Josh McDaniels near an unidentified industrial park.It was logistically impossible, backed by zero evidence and was just one of numerous wild assertions made in a disturbing, tear-filled video. The Raiders had recently placed the 33-year-old on the NFL’s “non-football illness” list.

“There wasn’t no damn suicide,” Ochocinco, also a former teammate with Hernandez, claimed on the podcast. He spoke to Yahoo Sports on Monday in an effort to prevent the misinformation from gaining traction and spreading further, if only to help Hernandez’s family, especially his now 10-year-old daughter, Avielle.

“He has a child and she is going to read all of these things out there and I think it is unfortunate for folks who don’t have enough of the facts to be throwing that out there like that,” Baez said. headtopics.com

It’s why Baez caught the first flight possible to Boston and promised a complete investigation into Hernandez’s cause of death. "I didn’t see any signs of a struggle on Aaron’s body. Aaron was a fighter, he would not have gone down quietly. And he was a big guy. How many bigger guys were there in that prison? Not many.

The South Florida-based Baez is one of the most renowned and successful criminal defense and post conviction attorneys in the country. He is famed for winning extremely challenging cases with an aggressive, pointed defense. headtopics.com

