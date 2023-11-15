Aardman Announces Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Sequel

After over 20 years of waiting, Aardman is returning to one of their most iconic properties with Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Having successfully escaped from Tweedy Farms in the original movie, the animated sequel finds Ginger and Rocky living a peaceful life with their chicken friends on a hidden island, only to have to venture out into the world when their daughter runs away.

Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi have taken over the Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget cast from Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson, with the rest of the ensemble featuring both new and familiar faces, some of whom include Bella Ramsey, Romesh Ranganathan, David Bradley, Daniel Mays, Imelda Staunton, Nick Mohammed, and Miranda Richardson. Helmed by Flushed Away's Sam Fell, the sequel looks to flip the original's central formula, becoming a heist thriller instead of a war escape dram

United States Headlines Read more: SCREENRANT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EATER: Mike Snider Reflects on Deep Ellum's Dining Scene and Expresses Faith in Local RestaurantsMike Snider remembers a bustling Deep Ellum dining scene from years past and reflects on its evolution with Eater Dallas. Despite concerns of gentrification and venue closures, Snider still has faith in Deep Ellum's local dining scene. AllGood Cafe, known for its chicken-fried steak and Southern comfort classics, also serves as a hub of art and culture.

Source: Eater | Read more »

FOXBUSİNESS: Chipotle Founder Steve Ells to Open Meat-Free Sandwich StartupSteve Ells, the founder and ex-CEO of Chipotle, is planning to open a new startup called Kernel. Kernel will serve meat-free sandwiches in restaurants powered by robots and skeleton crews. The first location is expected to open in Manhattan, with plans for more throughout New York. Each store will have three employees working alongside robots to make items such as veggie burgers, faux chicken sandwiches, salads, acai bowls, and sides. The goal is to operate more efficiently and reduce waste.

Source: FoxBusiness | Read more »

BONAPPETİT: How to Thanksgiving Smarter, Not Harder: Roast DuckLearn how to make roast duck for Thanksgiving and other occasions. Duck is a rich and flavorful alternative to turkey and chicken, and it is surprisingly affordable.

Source: bonappetit | Read more »

AUSTİNCHRONİCLE: Sahara Lounge: A Hidden Gem for Music and Afro-Caribbean CuisineDiscover the hidden gem of Sahara Lounge, a music venue offering Afro-Caribbean cuisine and live performances every Saturday. Enjoy the open buffet of spicy halal meatballs and chicken with vegan sides, all prepared by a French-trained cook. Don't miss out on the vibrant atmosphere and diverse musical acts!

Source: AustinChronicle | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Bird Flu Outbreak Impact on Egg and Poultry PricesNearly 5 million chickens, turkeys and other birds have been slaughtered this year because of a persistent bird flu outbreak that began in 2022, but as big as that number may sound, it's far less than the number of birds killed last year which means...

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

BUZZFEED: People Share Their Biggest 'I F*cked Up' MomentsNaturally, people's responses did not disappoint. Here are some of the wildest stories: 'At about 3 a.m. after a long night of gaming, I decided to microwave some chicken nuggets. I got them out of the freezer and read the package: '30 minutes on high blah blah blah.' So, I shoved them in the microwave for 30 minutes, and went back to watching a movie in the living room. About five minutes went by, and I smelled this... I jumped up and ran to the kitchen to see smoke pouring out of every crack and crevice on that microwave. I opened the microwave door, fanned the smoke away, opened the back door to let the smoke out, and grabbed the plate of nuggets with a hand cloth. They were literally black rocks that looked like coal. I poured them in the trash (they burnt straight through the bag) and decided I didn’t need food and should sleep instead. Turns out, those 30-minute instructions were meant for the oven. I once accidentally created an infinite network loop on my college campus network and crashed the entire school's internet'

Source: BuzzFeed | Read more »