Aalto University’s new tech could make long-distance wireless charging a reality

Wireless chargers are becoming increasingly popular, especially as smartphones continue offering them as a premium option. However, wireless charging is less efficient the further away from the charger you move, which is why so many require you to place the phone directly on the pad. Now, though, a new wireless charging technique could make open-air charging 80 percent more efficient.

Xiaomi Mi Air Charge technology recharges phones wirelessly several feet away from the transmitter. To try to avoid the loss that comes with moving the charging further away, the engineers used a system with two loop antennas, both around 7.2 cm wide. They then tweaked the antennas, allowing them to suppose the radiation resistance and increase the efficiency of the charging area.

