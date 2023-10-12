Kavlakuaraq, also known as black berries or crowberries, are noticeably absent from the tundra that surrounds Chevak and Hooper Bay. Many residents believe salty flood waters from Typhoon Merbok’s storm surge and a cold, rainy summer have kept the plants from producing the berries, which are normally plentiful.

When he was very young, his parents and elders discovered that Bell had a knack for understanding and identifying the plants. Now in his fifties, Bell has spent his whole life studying the land and plants that blanket the tundra along Alaska’s Bering Sea coast.This area has flooded before, but Bell said that previous floods haven’t had nearly the impact on local foods. It’s not just the plants that haven’t returned this year.Lots of residents are also reporting fewer birds of prey and predators on the landscape.

Chevak’s Mark Ulroan has been adding mouse food to his seal soup all his life. His father taught him how to find winter caches built by mice on the tundra when he was a kid. This year, he says he hasn’t been able to gather any mouse food at all. headtopics.com

Ulroan said that they taste both sweet and nutty and they have a good crunch. But this year he wasn’t able to find any. “Here’s a season where boats go for and everybody’s excited to go, like berry picking season, moose hunting season. And I watch the boats. I can see the river here,” Lake said, pointing to her kitchen window. “It gets me emotional. We can’t go. My baby, he loves hunting, and he breaks my heart to listen to him, man.

