A year after Thai day care center massacre, a family copes with their grief

Former The Young Children's Development Center, the site of a horrific attack, sits quiet as the sun sets in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, in Nong Bua Lamphu province northeastern Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

“These kinds of incidents seem to happen more as days go by. If the law is stronger, it might help reduce them, but if we continue as we are now, that won’t happen. Things will remain the same,” Tawee said this week in an interview at his home.

“I lost hope. I don’t know how much longer I can go on like this,” Tawee said softly as he sat on his home’s porch, which he fashioned himself. He repeatedly turned with sad eyes to cast a glance at a framed portrait of Maliwan, his youngest child, who died at the age of 34. headtopics.com

“These days, when I go out to see neighbors, they tell me to forget. How could I forget? I can’t forget it for the rest of my life,” he lamented. “This child… I can’t forget.” Although several government agencies provided compensation to Tawee’s family after Maliwan’s death, her parents said their future remains unsettled as the money is not enough to cover their debts and the grandchildren’s education.

He said security measures against another such outburst of violence have been implemented, such as checkpoints and patrols around the village.

A year after Thai day care center massacre, a family copes with their griefIn a simply built concrete house a few yards off a dirt road in the rural town of Uthai Sawan in northeastern Thailand, Tawee Lasopha wakes up before sunrise to catch fish from his pond, then moves onto household chores with his wife, cooking breakfast and preparing his grandchildren for school. Under the blazing morning sun, he walks his two young grandsons out to the main road to wait for their school van before going about his day, picking vegetables and weeding. It’s an idyllic scene, and not so rare for the Thai countryside. But a dark cloud hangs over Tawee and his village. His family is forever scarred by the sudden loss of the boys’ mother, who died last year in Thailand’s deadliest mass killing, in which 36 people were killed, including 24 toddlers.

