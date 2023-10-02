A woman died next to me on a Qatar Airways flight and what happened next was shocking

Francesca and Enrico were halfway through their 14-hour flight from Doha to Sydney on Friday when a woman sitting behind them started making a “weird noise.”Qatar Airways said in a statement that the 60-year-old woman, from Campbelltown south of Sydney, could not be revived.

Francesca and Enrico were halfway through their 14-hour flight from Doha to Sydney on Friday when a woman sitting behind them started making a “weird noise.”

They alerted the crew who came to check on the woman.An Australian couple claimed that a woman died next to them on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha, Qatar to Sydney.“You could see she wasn’t breathing.”

Qatar Airways said in a statement that the 60-year-old woman, from Campbelltown south of Sydney, could not be revived.

But Francesca believes more could have been done to save her.According to the couple, 20 minutes after the first member of staff came to check on the woman, she was moved from her seat with the help of another passenger.

Staff then moved her to another section of the plane, performed CPR and used a defibrillator.

“I think at that point she was gone,” Francesca said.An announcement was made asking if there was a doctor or nurse on board.

Francesca and Enrico were moved seats and staff moved the woman back to her original row, covering her with a blanket.

“When we landed, they announced there had been a medical emergency and everyone needed to remain seated,” Francesca said.Francesca said she was speaking out because she believes the woman’s family should know what happened.In a statement to 7News the airline said: “Regrettably, the lady could not be revived.

