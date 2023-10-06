A widely circulating video of Lara Trump singing was manipulated to sound wildly off-key

The clip’s audio was edited to make it appear as if Trump was singing very off-key. Thepublished on the news network’s YouTube channel shows Trump’s actual vocals, and the user who posted the manipulated version on social media subsequently acknowledged he had changed it with audio-editing software.
THE FACTS: Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law recently released a cover of late rock musician Tom Petty’s 1989 song “I Won’t Back Down” and was asked to sing a few bars in an appearance last week on Sky News Australia.
In recent days, a clip that appears to show Trump then singing the song’s opening lines wildly off-key has circulated widely on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where the original post received more than 9,000 likes as of Friday.Video doesn’t show Rep. headtopics.com
The original poster on X acknowledged in several subsequent posts that he had changed the vocals from the original using Melodyne, an audio editing tool. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.Sky News Australia’s caption on the YouTube reads: “The Right View host Lara Trump says she’s not a professional singer but has recorded a cover of Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down.
