For more than 35 years, millions of people worldwide have benefited from an international treaty that has phased out gases damaging the ozone layer, a vital atmospheric shield that screens out dangerous ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

now allowing U.S. factories to emit gases that both damage the ozone layer and warm the Earth, according to a new report by a watchdog group, the Environmental Investigation Agency. The group’s data shows how two types of F-gases — chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbons — are entering the atmosphere. Since 2010, the Montreal Protocol has banned the production of chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs. And since 2019, the Kigali Amendment the protocol has required countries to phase out hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs.

its report. The authors used a special technology — portable infrared spectroscopic gas detection — to capture imagery of plumes of gas, invisible to the naked eye, wafting from both facilities.emissions of three types of CFCs that are banned globally, except when used to make other chemicals. headtopics.com

thousands of times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide. Companies initially introduced HFCs as substitutes for CFCs, but those chemicals also damaged the ozone layer and contributed to global warming, although less so than CFCs.

Asked for comment, Chemours spokeswoman Cassie Olszewski said in an email that the report “appears to be an attempt to discredit the importance of hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) solutions in helping advance global climate goals.”Olszewski said the company “has and continues to implement and advance state-of-the-art technologies to reduce emissions of fluorinated organic chemicals — which includes HFOs. headtopics.com

