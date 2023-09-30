A truck crash in Illinois kills 5, seriously injures 5 and forces an evacuation due to ammonia leak

Five people were killed and five were critically injured when a semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia crashed in central Illinois Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes said the five dead included three from the same family — one adult and two children under 12. The other two were adult motorists from out of state, Rhodes said.

Additionally, five people were airlifted to area hospitals, their conditions unknown.

Emergency crews worked overnight Saturday trying to control the plume from the leak and struggled to get near the crash site. Private and federal environmental contractors, summoned to recommend a cleanup procedure, were en route to Teutopolis, a town of 1,600 about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

The accident caused"a large plume, cloud of anhydrous ammonia on the roadway that caused terribly dangerous air conditions in the northeast area of Teutopolis," Kuhns said."Because of these conditions, the emergency responders had to wait. They had to mitigate the conditions before they could really get to work on it, and it was a fairly large area.” headtopics.com

