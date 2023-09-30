A truck crash in Illinois kills 5, seriously injures 5 and forces an evacuation due to ammonia leak

Federal regulators are investigating the crash of a semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia in Illinois The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday it will review the crash, which also prompted an evacuation of area residents. Illinois State Police said the accident occurred Friday and involved “multiple” vehicles.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Jennifer Gabris, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the agency is investigating the incident that occurred near Teutopolis.

“We have a lot of brave firemen, EMT, hazmat specialists, police officers that are working on this scene as we speak," Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns said at a Saturday news conference. “I am sorry to say that we do have multiple fatalities,” Kuhns said. “And I’m sorry to say I don’t have that exact number for you.” headtopics.com

The accident caused"a large plume, cloud of anhydrous ammonia on the roadway that caused terribly dangerous air conditions in the northeast area of Teutopolis," Kuhns said."Because of these conditions, the emergency responders had to wait. They had to mitigate the conditions before they could really get to work on it, and it was a fairly large area.”

