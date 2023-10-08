A toxic mix of tech and hate threatens India’s democracy

A girl looks at the Facebook page of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a nationalist organization, in New Delhi in October 2021. (Manish Swarup/AP)In India, social media platforms have become conveyor belts for hate under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and its affiliated groups.

In south India’s Karnataka state, the Post reporters found that Mr. Modi’s party and related nationalist groups have spread. As Karnataka geared up for elections, the BJP used tens of thousands of followers to propagate its messages across a range of WhatsApp groups.

BJP social media workers flooded WhatsApp users with group messages that, as the election approached, became strewn with incendiary posts and appeals to religious bigotry. A spokeswoman for Meta, which owns WhatsApp and Facebook, told the Post reporters that the company has limited message-forwarding and used spam-detection to prevent automated mass messaging. headtopics.com

India’s dangerous combination of militant Hindu nationalism and pliant or overwhelmed social media shows how illiberalism can spread in a wired world. To halt it now would require a major change by the BJP, which is not likely, or far more aggressive policing by the platforms, which is hardly assured.

