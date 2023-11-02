A Thousand and One Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Amazon Prime Video

Here’s how you can watch and stream A Thousand and One via streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video.Set in 1994, the film introduces the viewers to Inez de la Paz, a convicted thief and former hairdresser who meets her son, Terry, one day in a hospital. After the latter accuses her of abandoning him on the street, Inez, with Terry’s consent, abducts Terry from the hospital and the clutches of his foster care.

Teyana Taylor plays Inez de la Paz. Other cast members include Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Josiah Cross, Aven Courtney, Will Catlett, and Terri Abney.A Thousand and One is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

You need to set up an Amazon Prime Video account by selecting one of the plans that the streaming platform offers to its prospective subscribers and providing your details.$14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membershipAmazon Prime is the online retailer’s paid service that provides fast shipping and exclusive sales on products, so the membership that includes both this service and Prime Video is the company’s most popular offering.

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

