A Texas official faces criminal charge after accidentally shooting his grandson at Nebraska wedding

The shooting happened Saturday evening at a wedding being held outdoors near the small town of Denton in southeastern Nebraska, when Michael Gardner, 62, of Odessa, Texas, pulled out a revolver, intending to fire a blank round into the air to signal the start of the ceremony. But as he was cocking the gun’s hammer, it fired, hitting the boy just below his left shoulder.

“I really don’t know exactly what happened,” Gardner told The Associated Press on Wednesday from Beatrice, Nebraska, where he’s been staying since the incident. “I’ve been around guns all my life, and I’ve never had anything like this happen. headtopics.com

Gardner, an Ecto County Commissioner in Texas, said he was officiating the wedding of his nephew at an outdoor venue about 10 miles southwest of the capital city of Lincoln. Gardner said he made the blank round himself, using an empty shell, some black gunpowder and hot glue to hold it together. It was the dried glue that hit the boy and caused the injury, officials believe.

