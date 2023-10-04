A Texas official faces criminal charge after accidentally shooting his grandson at Nebraska wedding

A Texas county commissioner is facing a possible felony charge in Nebraska after accidentally shooting his 12-year-old grandson during a wedding he was officiating.

“I really don’t know exactly what happened,” Gardner told The Associated Press on Wednesday from Beatrice, Nebraska, where he’s been staying since the incident. “I’ve been around guns all my life, and I’ve never had anything like this happen.

The boy was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital, then to Children’s Hospital in Omaha, where he received stitches and was released. He’s expected to fully recover.“I never left his side,” Gardner said. “There is nobody who feels worse about this than I do. I’m not sure I’ll ever get over it. headtopics.com

“Just another example that playing with firearms — no matter what, even if they’re blanks — bad things can certainly happen,” Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said following Gardner’s arrest. “We do not believe Michael intended to hurt his grandchild, but the act was not very smart.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Attorney Chris Turner acknowledged that Tuesday’s anticipatory arraignment hearing was a departure from the norm, noting that a follow-up arraignment is usually held a day or two after such a hearing.Gardner recognized that a felony charge could mean the end of his political career. headtopics.com

