A Texas killer says a prison fire damaged injection drugs. He wants a judge to stop his execution

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy. The mugshot was provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Austin, Murphy’s attorneys allege that during an Aug. 25 fire that caused “catastrophic damage” to the administration building of a prison unit in Huntsville, the execution drugs the state uses were exposed to excessively high temperatures, smoke and water.

According to a copy of a Huntsville Fire Department report included in the lawsuit, a prison guard and a fire captain entered the burning building to check “on the pharmacy,” but as they approached the third floor, they had to evacuate because “the area was about to be overtaken by fire. headtopics.com

“This creates substantial risks of serious, severe, and superadded harm and pain,” according to the lawsuit. The lab report “also undermines Murphy’s claim that TDCJ is improperly using expired drugs in its executions — the Defendants’ testing shows that, even if Murphy’s allegation that the drugs are expired is true — which it is not — they remain potent and sterile,” the attorney general’s office wrote in its response.

But the recent lawsuits have offered a rare glimpse into lesser-known aspects of Texas' execution procedures.

Read more:

ksatnews »

West Texas A&M University receives $20 million gift for new institute to promote ‘Texas Panhandle values’University leaders say the new Hill Institute will promote values like family life, the free and open exercise of faith, and rugged individualism.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Defenses Stand Tall in TexasCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Aggies. Week 6 betting free pick and game analysis.

Texas To-Do List: Insider Tips for the State Fair of TexasWith so much to do, so much to see, so much to eat, the State Fair of Texas can be overwhelming to even the most veteran fair goers. Here are a few tips on how you can find the best the State Fair has to offer without breaking the bank.

The SBF Trial: Here's What Prosecutors and Defense Attorneys Are Saying About FTX's CollapseSam Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial officially kicked off Wednesday, with lawyers from both sides presenting their opening arguments to the 12-person jury. ZFZ Law co-founder Michael Zweiback shares his legal analysis. Ryan Rugg and Stephen Randall from Citi treasury and trade solutions discuss Citi's digital asset plans for institutional clients. And, Innovating Capital general partner Anthony Georgiades gives a crypto markets update.

Donald Trump's Attorneys Say Election Conspiracy Indictment Should Be Dismissed Because Of 'Presidential Immunity'Attorneys for former President Donald Trump are seeking to have his election conspiracy criminal indictment dismissed because of presidential immunity. In a filing on Thursday, Trump’s legal …

Mike Lindell and MyPillow\u0027s attorneys want to drop them for 'millions' in unpaid feesMike Lindell said he can\u0027t afford to pay $2 million a month to his attorneys in election-related cases. 'I have $10,000 to my name,' he said.