This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy. The mugshot was provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Jedidiah Murphy is scheduled to be executed Tuesday. He was condemned for the fatal October 2000 shooting of 80-year-old Bertie Lee Cunningham, of Garland, a Dallas suburb, during a carjacking. Records from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice show the agency has stored pentobarbital at the Huntsville Unit, located about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Houston.

When pentobarbital is exposed to high temperatures, it can quickly degrade, compromising its chemical structure and impacting its potency, the lawsuit said. Murphy's lawyers also allege the criminal justice department is using expired execution drugs, a claim made by seven other death row inmates headtopics.com

The lab report “also undermines Murphy’s claim that TDCJ is improperly using expired drugs in its executions — the Defendants’ testing shows that, even if Murphy’s allegation that the drugs are expired is true — which it is not — they remain potent and sterile,” the attorney general’s office wrote in its response.

