A Texas inmate says a prison fire damaged injection drugs. He wants a judge to stop his execution

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy. The mugshot was provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Jedidiah Murphy, 48, is scheduled to be executed Tuesday. He was condemned for the fatal October 2000 shooting of 80-year-old Bertie Lee Cunningham, of Garland, a Dallas suburb, during a carjacking. Records from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice show the agency has stored pentobarbital at the Huntsville Unit, located about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Houston.

When pentobarbital is exposed to high temperatures, it can quickly degrade, compromising its chemical structure and impacting its potency, the lawsuit said. In response to questions about what kind of impact the fire might have had on the execution drugs and the area where they are stored, Amanda Hernandez, a TDCJ spokeswoman replied, “TDCJ has viable execution drugs available. headtopics.com

In responding to Murphy’s lawsuit, the Texas attorney general’s office submitted a laboratory report of test results completed in late September of two pentobarbital samples. One sample had a potency level of 94.2% while the other was found to be 100% potent. Both samples also passed sterility tests and had acceptable levels of bacterial toxins, according to the report.

But the recent lawsuits have offered a rare glimpse into lesser-known aspects of Texas' execution procedures.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

West Texas A&M University receives $20 million gift for new institute to promote ‘Texas Panhandle values’University leaders say the new Hill Institute will promote values like family life, the free and open exercise of faith, and rugged individualism.

Alabama vs Texas A&M Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Defenses Stand Tall in TexasCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Aggies. Week 6 betting free pick and game analysis.

Texas To-Do List: Insider Tips for the State Fair of TexasWith so much to do, so much to see, so much to eat, the State Fair of Texas can be overwhelming to even the most veteran fair goers. Here are a few tips on how you can find the best the State Fair has to offer without breaking the bank.

Mike Lindell and MyPillow\u0027s attorneys want to drop them for 'millions' in unpaid feesMike Lindell said he can\u0027t afford to pay $2 million a month to his attorneys in election-related cases. 'I have $10,000 to my name,' he said.

Attorneys Representing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Quit over Alleged Millions Owed in Legal FeesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Donald Trump's Attorneys Say Election Conspiracy Indictment Should Be Dismissed Because Of 'Presidential Immunity'Attorneys for former President Donald Trump are seeking to have his election conspiracy criminal indictment dismissed because of presidential immunity. In a filing on Thursday, Trump’s legal …