The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.FILE - The U.S.

The justices are being asked to limit the ability of so-called testers to file lawsuits against hotels that fail to disclose accessibility information on their websites and through other reservation services.

The issue in the Supreme Court case is whether Deborah Laufer, a woman with disabilities, has the right to sue a hotel in Maine that lacked the accessibility information on its website, despite having no plans to visit it. Laufer, who would not agree to an interview for this story, has filed some 600 similar lawsuits.

Acheson Hotels and the business interests supporting it argue that Laufer’s admission that she wasn’t planning to visit the hotel should end the case. Acheson owned the hotel, the Coast Village Inn and Cottages in Wells, Maine, when Laufer filed her lawsuit, but has since sold it. headtopics.com

On the other side of the case, civil rights groups fear a broad ruling for the hotel could limit the use of testers who have been crucial in identifying racial discrimination in housing and other areas.

In the context of disabilities, testers can’t sue for money, just to get facilities to change their practices. That’s a critical role, Stramondo and Smith said.

Read more:

AP »

Attorney General Garland on blocked Supreme Court hearing: 'You got to shake it off'In an interview with 60 Minutes, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he was disappointed when he didn\u2019t receive a Senate hearing for his Supreme Court nomination, but he had to 'shake it off.'

| High Noon for the CFPB at the Supreme CourtThe Justices have a chance to tell Congress it can’t shirk its duty by creating regulators insulated from political accountability.

Supreme Court starts new term: Voting, guns, social media on docketThe new term aligns with ethics concerns at the High Court, with allegations against some justices for accepting costly gifts from political donors.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on unsuccessful U.S. Supreme Court nomination, Ukraine and the fentanyl crisisIn a rare interview, the attorney general spoke with 60 Minutes' Scott Pelley about a range of topics, from helping Ukraine document war crimes to combating drug traffickers distributing fentanyl.

How Far Will the Supreme Court Go in Its New Term?In two core areas of constitutional conflict—gun rights and administrative powers—the court will determine whether its revolutionary doctrines will continue to expand or come to a resolution.

Senators urged to step up after Supreme Court ruling on Navajo water rightsCrystalyne Curley told a Senate panel Wednesday that the Navajo Nation Council is 100 years old this year – and that the tribe’s fight for water access has been going on for at least that long.