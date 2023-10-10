A tense afternoon of vehicle towing and a microcosm of frustration over homelessness in Anchorage

One woman, Madison Greenewald, said the box truck she had been living in for three weeks was towed without a chance for her to gather any belongings from it. All she had was what was in her pockets, she said: “A screwdriver, a lighter and two bolts.
As all this was unfolding, Mayor Dave Bronson arrived. The situation, he said, was due to the Anchorage Assembly’s unwillingness to agree to build a large homeless shelter.
Three tow trucks move cars and a boat on Thursday at the homeless camp at Third Avenue and Ingra Street. (Loren Holmes/ADN) The scene drew observers: A private security guard, who said he’d been working at the site since last week, had a pizza delivered, handing out slices to anyone who asked for one. Eric Glatt, an emeritus attorney with the ACLU of Alaska, stood nearby observing, occasionally filming with his phone. Two citizen journalists filmed exchanges between campers and police. headtopics.com
“That’s what me and my wife were living in, is my (vehicle),” Poirier said. “Now we’re homeless with nothing.” Apollo Naff, the owner of about 15 of the vehicles, hung back and engaged on his phone, trying to figure ways to keep his fleet out of the impound lot.
Jarvis Wallace goes stiff as he is handcuffed on Thursday. Wallace had been working on a large airport fire truck that the city wanted to tow. Wallace was charged with multiple violations including interfering with vehicle impoundment, according to police. The city began towing vehicles from the camp on Thursday, in preparation for closing the camp before winter. headtopics.com
Wallace, the diesel mechanic who had twice been handcuffed by police on Thursday, approached the mayor. “If you shut this down, it’s just going to happen somewhere else,” Wallace said. “I’ll get another big ass truck just to prove it to you.”“I’m sorry it’s not working out for you, but it’s not working out for a lot of people,” Bronson told Wallace.Homeless coordinator Alexis Johnson, left, and Mayor Dave Bronson speak with journalists on Thursday at the camp.