A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims

By Holly Ramer, Lisa Rathke and Kathy McCormack, Associated PressHeart-shaped cut-outs with messages of positivity adorns trees in downtown Lewiston, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. The signs are some of the 100 hearts put up by Miaa Zellner of Turner, Maine, to show her love and support for the community in the wake of Wednesday's mass shootings. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Brewer-Ross, of Bath, was doing something he loved — playing cornhole and enjoying friends — when he was shot to death, his brother said. Brewer-Ross and his fiancé, Rachael, had just celebrated the second birthday of their daughter, Elle, two weeks earlier.

His wife, Elizabeth Seal, said in a Facebook post that he was “a wonderful husband, my best friend, and my soulmate. He was also a wonderful boss, an incredible interpreter, a great friend, a loving son, brother, uncle, and grandson.” headtopics.com

Two weeks ago, Poulin was at the bowling center with his son and offered him some tips. His son resisted, but eventually took the advice and bowled a great game.“You gave him some good instructions, so when are you going to get out here and coach with me?” Violette asked him.

Tammy Asselin, who was at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley with her daughter, Toni, during the recent mass shooting, embrace during an interview in Lewiston, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Tricia Asselin worked part time at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley. She had Wednesday night off, but went bowling with her sister.When she realized shots were being fired inside the bowling alley, Asselin, 53, went to call 911, but was shot and killed, relatives said. headtopics.com

