A taxiing airplane collides with a Chicago airport shuttle, injuring 2 people

Two people were injured at Chicago's O’Hare International Airport Friday evening during an accident on the ground involving an airplane preparing for takeoff and an employee shuttle bus. American Eagle flight 6209 operated by Air Wisconsin Airlines made contact with the bus while the plane was taxiing, American Airlines said in a statement.

, WLS-TV reported. American Airlines said there were no injuries reported aboard the aircraft, while six American Airlines employees were transported to a hospital for evaluation. The exact number of passengers on the flight was not provided. An image on the WLS-TV website showed damage to the nose of the airplane, which the station reported was a 50-seat aircraft loaded with passengers.

Read more:

sdut »

Vintage Chicago Tribune: Worst Chicago pro sports teamsVintage Chicago Tribune offers a look back at events, places and people involved in shaping Chicago’s past, present and future, in ways both small and big.

Chicago gears up for Bank of America Chicago Marathon with 47,000 athletesWith more than 47,000 athletes taking part, this Sunday's Chicago Marathon will be the biggest since the pandemic. Athletes will be descending on the city from all 50 states and more than 100 countrie

Chicago aldermen request end to migrant housing at Inn of Chicago due to safety concernsResidents in the Chicago neighborhood have complained of loitering, illegal parking, as well as the sale of narcotics and alleged sex trafficking among the migrants.

Man dies after being hit by two vehicles on Southwest Side of ChicagoPolice said both drivers stayed at the scene after hitting the victim, and both are expected to be cited in the crash.

Gunmen exit car and open fire on 2 women in Austin, critically wounding 1Two women were wounded, one critically, during a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Armed robbery targets 2 victims on Chicago's South SideTwo people were robbed a gunpoint Friday morning on Chicago's South Side.