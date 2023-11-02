A sweet Amazon deal lets you save 20% on the Beats Fit Pro, the best earbuds for working out

With their MSRP of $199.95, the Beats Fit Pro undoubtedly aren’t the cheapest earbuds for gym lovers. However, they’re much more tempting at 20% off. The discount, by the way, applies to different colors, so you can pick whichever paintjob fits your mood and style without having to give up the chance to save.

You get much more for your investment of just under $160 than a pair of comfortable earbuds with a secure fit, though. For one thing, these earbuds have Spatial Audio support that delivers powerful and balanced sound that surrounds you. There’s also ANC on deck with Transparency Mode, so you can effectively block outside noises at any time.

If you’re an iOS user, the Beats Fit Pro are an ideal choice. That’s because they feature Apple’s proprietary H1 chip for seamless switching between your Apple devices. Battery-wise, the earbuds will keep up with you throughout the entire workout and then some more. They offer about six hours of listening time, and the charging case helps bring total playtime up to 24 hours.

Overall, the Beats Fit Pro put enough to the table to make a great companion on your next visit to the gym. Don’t miss out on Amazon’s offer and grab them at 20% off while you can.A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.

United States Headlines Read more: PHONEARENA »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VARIETY: Roku Beats Q3 Revenue Forecast as Net Loss Grows, Sales up 20%Roku shares rose after beating Wall Street revenue expectations for Q3 2023, while net loss more than doubled.

Source: Variety | Read more ⮕

ENGADGET: The Beats Fit Pro earbuds drop back down to a record low ahead of Black FridayThe Beats Studio Buds + and Beats Studio Pro headphones are also on sale.

Source: engadget | Read more ⮕

COINTELEGRAPH: Warren Buffett’s ‘crypto stock’ beats Apple and Amazon — but not BitcoinBuffett’s involuntary crypto bet has already earned his firm, Berkshire Hathaway, $95 million.

Source: Cointelegraph | Read more ⮕

SFGATE: Beats headphones and earbuds are up to 43% off at Amazon nowThis Beats headphone and earbud sale includes the latest Studio Pros and more. Here's where to find the deals at Amazon.

Source: SFGate | Read more ⮕

KSLCOM: What's coming to Amazon Prime and Amazon Freevee in NovemberHere's a look at what's coming to Amazon Prime and Amazon Freevee in November

Source: KSLcom | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Exclusive: In our 'hyper-polarized' political climate, 20% of the S&P 500 is now doing thisWatchdog and Wharton center release their latest study that tracks companies’ disclosures of political spending

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕