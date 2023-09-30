A Surprising Character Spoke the First Line of Dialogue in Peanuts' Debut Strip

It's not who you think. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In Charles Schulz's first Peanuts comic, from October 2, 1950, Charlie Brown makes only a passing appearance, not saying a word in the strip's four panels.

Instead, Shermy (also known as Sherman) speaks the franchise's first lines, as he tells Patty that "Good Ol' Charlie Brown" is walking by. When Charlie walks out of sight, Shermy is quick to change tone, telling Patty, "how I hate him."

Related: How Peanuts' Best Decade Changed Charlie Brown Forever Peanuts' Very First Line Sets Up Charlie Brown's Character Many Peanuts fans might be surprised to at Charlie Brown's role in the series' first installment – but the amazing thing about this startling truth is that these four panels still establish who the character would become. Charlie Brown is known for being a character who has friends, but is constantly worried by what they think of him. Members of the Peanuts gang get frustrated at him, or they mess with him, like by pulling a football away when he tries to kick it, as in one of the comic's most iconic gags.

Read more:

screenrant »

A Surprising Character Spoke the First Line of Dialogue in Peanuts' Debut StripIt's not who you think.

Castlevania: Nocturne Adds Surprising Video Game FavoriteCastlevania: Nocturne calls upon the game's continuity and brings a surprising character from the [...]

Stranger Things Season 5 Reveals Surprising First LookThe Stranger Things writers room shared hilarious pre-vis looks at Season 5.

Tell Me Which Character Comes To Mind First When You See These SitcomsSo many to choose from!!

Caylee Cowan Cast In Unique Lockdown Horror Film Stay At Home [EXCLUSIVE]Enjoy a first look at Cowan’s character.

First Killers Of The Flower Moon Clip Sees Leonardo DiCaprio & Lily Gladstone's First MeetingKillers of the Flower Moon arrives October 20.