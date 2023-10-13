A sudden spike in global warmth is so extreme, it’s mysterious

A man cools off with water in São Paulo on Sept. 20 due to the heat wave in Brazil. (Isaac Fontana/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)Record warmth is to be expected as greenhouse gases heat up the planet. But a spike in global temperatures observed in September was so much more dramatic than past extremes that some climate scientists said it defies a simple explanation.

That doesn’t mean scientists don’t have their theories. A number of factors could be at play, each with so-far unknown influences adding up to such an unprecedented spike in average global temperatures.

“While it is important to measure and monitor the year-to-year fluctuations, we should not forget that climate change refers to slow changes on decadal to multi-decadal time scales,” Govindasamy Bala, a professor at the Indian Institute of Science, said in an email.But others said it could add evidence to fears that the pace of global warming is accelerating. headtopics.com

The arrival of the infamous El Niño climate pattern in June spurred predictions of a record-warm year — in 2024. This year is now all but certain to surpass El Niño-influenced 2016 as Earth’s warmest on record. NOAA on Friday said the odds of a new record have increased to more than 99 percent.Volcanic activity is often associated with cooling the Earth; eruptions release particles that reflect sunlight, providing tiny bits of shade and reducing solar radiation.

At the same time, the absence of another substance in the atmosphere could be increasing global heat, he added: Air pollution.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Spike Lee's private tour of his Brooklyn Museum exhibition | Sitdown with Sandy KenyonThe eye-opening exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, titled, 'Spike Lee: Creative Sources,' speaks to the filmmaker's unique place in American life.

Risky Mortgages Could Lead to Foreclosure SpikeApplications for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) climbed 32.5 percent in the week ending October 6 as loan rates fell to the mid-6 percent range.

Teyana Taylor Helps Diddy Get 'Closer to God' in New Video“Spike Tey” herself directed the latest visual from The Love Album: Off The Grid

Shiba Inu's BONE Millionaire Addresses Spike Amid Price LullBONE is seeing an uptick in millionaire addresses

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 388% Spike in Whale Activity, What to WatchShiba Inu has seen 388% increase in large transactions in last 24 hours

Jacksonville gun store manager says spike in gun sales is a result of recent violent crimeThe legal sale of guns across the U.S., including Jacksonville, is not slowing down.