A student loan 'strike'? These are the risks you'd face.

“A student debt strike is about politicizing nonpayment collectively. Instead of doing things as individuals, we are doing them together as a united front,” the Debt Collective, a debtors’ union organizing the strike, explains on its website. With the goal of forcing the government to broadly erase student debt, the group is asking borrowers to pay $0 per month on their student loans through avenues like applying for borrower defense to repayment, signing up for the new income-driven repayment plan, going back to school or using the 12-month student loan on-ramp.

Although a debt strike may seem attractive, borrowers should be aware of the consequences of not paying their federal student loan bills when they come due in October. Historically, collections activity and credit report damages have been two of the most significant consequences of defaulting on student loan debt.

Autoworkers and screenwriters aren’t the only Americans taking to the picket lines to better their conditions; some federal student loan borrowers also want in.

The White House is currently pursuing a student debt cancellation “plan B” via another legal pathway, but it could take a year or more to roll out — and success is far from guaranteed.

Although a debt strike may seem attractive, borrowers should be aware of the consequences of not paying their federal student loan bills when they come due in October.

Risks of going on a student debt strike During the on-ramp

Historically, collections activity and credit report damages have been two of the most significant consequences of defaulting on student loan debt. This risk is temporarily averted, however, because the government is instituting a 12-month student loan “on-ramp” period starting Oct. 1, 2023.

During this time, the government encourages borrowers who can afford to make their payments to do so. But, if you can’t, the on-ramp gives you some time to get your finances in order. If you don’t pay, the government won’t send your accounts to collections, nor will it send negative information to the credit bureaus.

But even with those threats gone, you’ll face two main problems if you don’t pay during the on-ramp:The on-ramp will end on Sept. 30, 2024. After that, the consequences of missing payments become much more severe.

After a payment is one day late, the loan becomes delinquent. After 90 days of delinquency, your servicer will report the missing payment to credit bureaus, which could hurt your credit score. Once it’s 270 days late, the loan will default.

When your student loan defaults, your servicer will send your debt to a collections agency and bill you a fee, explains Kristen Ahlenius, director of education at Your Money Line, a workplace financial wellness company. The agency could withhold your tax refund and Social Security benefits, garnish wages and more. And your entire remaining loan balance and unpaid interest becomes due immediately upon default.

“Deciding to not pay, or participating in a debt strike, doesn’t come without consequences,” Ahlenius explains. “Unfortunately, it likely comes with long-term damage to your credit, as well.

Alternatives to a student loan strike There are other ways to manage your student loans, and taking a short cut now could haunt you in the future.

“Carefully consider the consequences not only today but 10 or 15 years from now — which can be severe — but also realize you have access to a great deal of programs and tools that can reduce any potential burdens,” says Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance.More: You might still have a shot at student loan forgiveness: here are answers to common questions about the IDR account adjustment“Just like other direct actions and civil disobedience, the risks do not fall equally on everyone. If you are not able to get to $0 monthly payments safely, it is okay to do what you have to do to protect yourself,” the Debt Collective writes. “There are other ways to organize and build pressure to win student debt cancellation.”

One way to do that: Write letters to or call your members of Congress to encourage them to support initiatives that help student loan borrowers, like broad debt cancellation. You can find the contact information for your senators and representatives through the following databases:Eliza Haverstock writes for NerdWallet. Email: ehaverstock@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @elizahaverstock.

Kat Tretina writes for NerdWallet. Email: articles@nerdwallet.com.