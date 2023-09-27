A state judge has temporarily blocked a Montana law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth

A federal judge has ruled that a former Tennessee state senator can stay out of prison as he challenges his 21-month sentence for violating federal campaign finance laws

Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minorsA Montana judge has blocked enforcement of a law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors. District Court Judge Jason Marks on Tuesday said the law is unconstitutional.

Grizzly bear and her cub euthanized after 'conflicts with people' in MontanaThe bears had broken into cabins, garages, outdoor freezers, unsecured trash and a trailer searching for food, officials said.

Youth Climate Lawsuits Like Montana May Be Tip Of The Legal IcebergIn Layla v. Commonwealth of Virginia, the plaintiffs are taking on what they call the state’s legacy of fossil fuel permitting and reliance on fossil fuels as a major ...

Yodeling Comes to ‘The Voice’ as Teen Ruby Leigh Lands Four Chair TurnLeigh impressed with her cover of Patsy Montana’s 1935 “I Want To Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart.”

UCS Climate Litigation Scientist on Human Right to Stable Climate in Upcoming Court CasesThe European Court of Human Rights will hear a case tomorrow brought forward by six young people from Portugal arguing that more than 30 European countries have a legal duty to act urgently on the climate crisis. The historic case comes after a judge in Montana ruled that youth in the state have a r...