A star cluster in the Milky Way appears to be as old as the universe

, researchers report in a paper submitted June 3 to arXiv.org. The newly refined age estimate makes this clump of stars nearly the same age as the universe.

The age is “on the edge of the age of the universe, as estimated by other groups,” says astronomer Martin Ying of Dartmouth College. “It helps us set the lower bound of the age of the universe. We don’t expect M92 to be born before the universe, right?”

But those estimates rely on assumptions about how stellar evolution works. Ying and colleagues wanted to find an age measurement that would sidestep those assumptions. This isn’t the first time astronomers have measured M92’s age, but previous estimates relied on just one synthetic collection of stars. Comparing thousands of them reduced the uncertainty introduced by the assumptions baked into each one. The new technique reduced the uncertainty of the cluster age by about 50 percent, Ying says. The team found the cluster is 13.8 billion years old, give or take 750 million years. headtopics.com

That’s where M92 comes in. Before spacecraft measured the cosmos’ earliest light, globular cluster ages were the best way to place limits on the age of the universe. That practice had fallen out of fashion for a while, says cosmologist Wendy Freedman of the University of Chicago, who was not involved in the new work.

