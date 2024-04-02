A single photon emitter deterministically coupled to a topological corner state

Scientists have successfully coupled a single photon emitter to a topological corner state, a breakthrough in quantum physics. This deterministic coupling could pave the way for the development of more efficient quantum computers and secure communication systems.

Scientists reveal rare antibodies that target 'dark side' of flu virus

