Sharona Durry, PhillyIsrael Productions, puts glasses on a table in front of Independence Hall Friday to assist with an installation organized by the Israeli American Council, Philadelphia, (IAC Philly), which is installing long, empty Shabbat Tables with 200+ empty place settings to raise awareness and demand the release of the 200+ hostages taken by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The table, which was set up until Friday at 5 p.m., held a symbolic empty seat for each of the 224 hostages who were taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel, each chair adorned with “missing” fliers with their names and faces.

Flower petals and wine glasses dotted the white tablecloth, and during a brief ceremony, members of the Jewish community lit Shabbat candles and prayed for the families who were without loved ones for another Jewish sabbath.On Friday, the Weitzman museum also began projecting large-scale photos of the hostages onto the building’s towering glass facade that overlooks the mall lawn, and on Monday, museum workers will install a large. headtopics.com

“This empty table really conveys to everyone — every passerby, Jews, non-Jews, whether we have a direct connection to hostages or not — a painful absence,” August said.

