A 'Seinfeld' Revival Could Happen According to Its Titular Star

The Big Picture Seinfeld, the most successful sitcom in history, came to a controversial conclusion back in 1998 when it ended in unconventional circumstances.

Ultimately, the jury convicts Jerry and his friends, and they are sentenced to jail. The final scene shows them in a prison cell, continuing their conversations and behaving much like they did throughout the series. The show was known for its "no hugging, no learning" approach, where characters rarely experienced personal growth or moral lessons.

"It hasn't happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about, so you'll see... you'll see." Seinfeld remained tight-lipped regarding any details about potential collaborations with David. He didn't provide specifics on whether it involves a new scene, a reunion show, or even a complete revival. Back in 2018, during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show, Seinfeld hinted at the idea of reviving the beloved comedy but didn't delve into further detail. headtopics.com

Not the First Reunion for the 'Seinfeld' Cast The Seinfeld cast reunited during Season 7 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, in a multi-episode arc which saw David bringing the gang back together for a new series finale.

The cast has also collaborated on other projects, notably in Seinfeld's online series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, where Seinfeld interviewed each of his creative colleagues in various settings, and even went for coffee with the character of George Costanza. You can see Seinfeld's tease down below. headtopics.com

Read more:

Collider »

Jerry Seinfeld teases possible ‘Seinfeld' reunion during stand-up show in Boston'Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending,' Jerry Seinfeld said when asked about the final episode of his iconic sitcom.

Jerry Seinfeld teases ‘Seinfeld’ reunion 25 years after show endedComedian Jerry Seinfeld, 69, shared at his stand-up show in Boston that a potential 'Seinfeld' reunion may be in the works with co-creator Larry David.

Seinfeld Revival Plans Teased By Creator 25 Years After Divisive Series FinaleSeinfeld co-creator and star Jerry Seinfeld teases revival plans 25 years after the finale, as the actor hints at a revival with Larry David.

Seinfeld Season 5 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via NetflixSeinfeld Season 5 can be streamed online via Netflix. Click the link to get all the required details on how to watch it online.

Why Seinfeld Season 1 Only Has 5 EpisodesSeinfeld is a classic TV sitcom that ran for nine seasons through the '90s, but its first season was very short, consisting of only five episodes.

‘Merrily We Roll Along’ gets the stunning Broadway revival it deservesDaniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez breathe new life into Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s “Merrily We Roll Along”