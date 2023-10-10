A 'Seinfeld' Revival Could Happen According to Its Titular Star

The Big Picture Seinfeld, the most successful sitcom in history, came to a controversial conclusion back in 1998 when it ended in unconventional circumstances.
Ultimately, the jury convicts Jerry and his friends, and they are sentenced to jail. The final scene shows them in a prison cell, continuing their conversations and behaving much like they did throughout the series. The show was known for its "no hugging, no learning" approach, where characters rarely experienced personal growth or moral lessons.
"It hasn't happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about, so you'll see... you'll see." Seinfeld remained tight-lipped regarding any details about potential collaborations with David. He didn't provide specifics on whether it involves a new scene, a reunion show, or even a complete revival. Back in 2018, during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show, Seinfeld hinted at the idea of reviving the beloved comedy but didn't delve into further detail.
Not the First Reunion for the 'Seinfeld' Cast The Seinfeld cast reunited during Season 7 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, in a multi-episode arc which saw David bringing the gang back together for a new series finale.
The cast has also collaborated on other projects, notably in Seinfeld's online series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, where Seinfeld interviewed each of his creative colleagues in various settings, and even went for coffee with the character of George Costanza.