The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The police force declined to name Brand — as is usual in the U.K. for people who have not been charged — but issued a statement when asked about the news reports. “Thames Valley Police in the past two weeks, received new information in relation to harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018,” it said. “This information is being investigated; as such it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said last week it was examining “a number of allegations of sexual offenses” relating to Brand following a television documentary and newspaper investigations. Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers. The accusers, who have not been named, include one who said she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16. Another woman says Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.

Brand was a major U.

Read more:

AP »

Second UK Police Force Investigating Russell BrandRussell Brand is being investigated by a second UK police force in the wake of the allegations last month. Thames Valley Police said a woman contacted the force two weeks ago with “new inform…

A second UK police force opens investigation into Russell Brand claimsA second British police force said on Monday it had launched an investigation following allegations of harassment and stalking made against actor and comedian Russell Brand.

Russell Brand Faces Second Police Investigation Over New Harassment Allegations, Report SaysAllegations of stalking and harassment have been added to claims Brand raped and sexually assaulted several women at the height of his fame.

Russell Brand: Second U.K. Police Investigation UnderwayAfter London's Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into Russell Brand, the Thames Valley Police is also looking into the matter.

Russell Brand Facing Second Police Investigation in U.K.Thames Valley Police said a woman contacted them with 'new information' in relation to reports of 'harassment and stalking.'

Second UK police probe opened against Russell Brand over sexual misconduct allegations: reportThe latest probe seeks to find out more about “harassment and stalking allegations” from a woman who met Brand in 2015.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.FILE - Russell Brand speaks at the opening of The Trew Era Cafe, a social enterprise community project on the New Era estate in east London, Thursday, 26 March, 2015. A second British police force is looking into sexual offenses allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, file)Thames Valley Police is taking a fresh look at harassment and stalking allegations previously made by a woman against Brand between 2018 and 2022, the BBC and PA news agency said.

The police force declined to name Brand — as is usual in the U.K. for people who have not been charged — but issued a statement when asked about the news reports.

“Thames Valley Police in the past two weeks, received new information in relation to harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018,” it said. “This information is being investigated; as such it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said last week it was examining “a number of allegations of sexual offenses” relating to Brand following a television documentary and newspaper investigations.

Brand, 48, denies allegations of sexual assault made by four women in a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers. The accusers, who have not been named, include one who said she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with him when she was 16. Another woman says Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012.

Brand was a major U.K. star in the early 2000s, hosting shows on radio and television and appearing in several Hollywood movies. He was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012.

Brand has largely disappeared from mainstream media but has built up a large following online with videos mixing wellness and conspiracy theories. YouTube has said it will stop Brand from making money from the streaming site, where he has 6.6 million subscribers, due to the “serious allegations” against him.