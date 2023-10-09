A Russian-born Swede accused of spying for Moscow is released ahead of the verdict in his trial

A Swedish court on Monday released a Russia-born Swedish citizen charged with collecting information for Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU, for almost a decade. Sergey Skvortsov, 60, is accused of “gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power,” namely the United States. Ahead of a verdict in his trial, which ended Sept.

Swedish media reported that elite police rappelled from two Black Hawk helicopters to arrest the couple. Skvortsov has been in custody since his arrest and denies any wrongdoing. His wife was released without charge following an investigation by Sweden’s security agency.

