“A Real Opponent”: Saw X’s Ending Twist Explained By Producer

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Saw X producer Oren Koules explains how the movie's ending twist saw John Kramer (Tobin Bell) have a real challenge for the first time. Near the movie's climax, Parker Sears (Steven Brand), who was introduced as a patient of Dr.

Speaking with IGN after the movie's Fantastic Fest premiere, Koules broke down how the twist made Cecilia a true antagonist for Kramer in Saw X's ending. Discussing how there has never been a real opponent for John throughout the series, Koules states that Cecilia is John's first real foe in the franchise.

We wanted to make her a foil [to Jigsaw]. [There’s] never really been a one-on-one or an equal footing, and so we thought it would be fun to have him be against someone who's a real opponent. Saw X Was Likely Not The Last Of Cecilia Pederson While most of the discussion on Saw X was focused on the mid-credits scene, which saw the return of Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) to the franchise, a key detail has been seemingly overlooked during the movie's final moments — Cecilia Pederson survived.

With a mid-credits scene setting up more franchise installments, Pederson's fate was purposefully left ambiguous to potentially open the door for subsequent appearances. She wouldn't be the first secondary character to return to the franchise. headtopics.com

