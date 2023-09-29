| A ransomware gang innovates, putting pressure on victims but also exposing itself

of foreign targets but occasionally sweeps up communications with Americans.

Meanwhile, intelligence and national security officials argue the tool is Civil liberties advocates applauded the majority’s recommendations. “The message of the Board’s report is clear: individualized judicial review of U.S. person queries is critical to protect Americans’ rights and prevent further abuses. The report flatly rejects the government’s self-serving claim that individualized judicial review is unworkable,” said a statement from a coalition of groups including the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Democracy and Technology.

The 3-2 split hinged on three Democrats that recommended U.S. intelligence authorities getbefore viewing Americans’ communications. The panel’s two Republicans opposed that recommendation, though both sides agreed the tool is vital for U.S. national security purposes. Debates over the surveillance power have reignited in recent months because it expires at the end of the year unless it’s reauthorized by Congress.Section 702 allows the FBI and National Security Agency to gather electronic data without a traditional warrant based on probable cause when the target is a foreigner overseas and the data gathering is for foreign intelligence purposes. But those intercepted exchanges sometimes include conversations with Americans, raising skeptics’ fears that American communications are warrantlessly swept up in the process.

Meanwhile, intelligence and national security officials argue the tool is

and that information sourced from Section 702 makes up a large chunk of’s daily briefings.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council said that obtaining a warrant to view already collected American communications would be cumbersome and a possible security risk. “[Seeking additional court approval] is operationally unworkable and would blind us to information already in our holdings that, often, must be acted upon in time-sensitive ways in order to prevent lethal plotting on U.S. soil, the recruitment of spies by hostile actors, the hacking of U.S. companies, and more,” an NSC spokesperson told The Cybersecurity 202.

Citing risks from China, Mayorkas urges Latin America to make U.S. its cybersecurity friendAlejandro Mayorkas

on Thursday told Latin American cybersecurity officials that the United States is eager to work with them on building out their cyber operations and capabilities, in an effort to sway allied nations south of the United States to consider possible security implications of low-cost technology partnerships they have with China.Mayorkas was speaking to an audience of cyber delegates from various Latin American countries at a first-of-its-kind Western Hemisphere cybersecurity conference in D.C., where he stressed that, while the United States isn’t aiming to force anyone’s hand, a threat to any U.S. ally’s communications networks in the region is a threat to everyone in the region.

“Each of your governments must decide which choice best delivers what your countries need, which choice affords you with the most trust in your critical cyber infrastructure and which choice comes with strings attached,” he said.

The secretary used an example from 2017 where Malaysiafrom Chinese-backed hackers that were likely triggered after the nation said it would renegotiate whether to rescind billions of dollars worth of aid from China to bolster its national infrastructure, including a railway.

“Dozens of countries have been offered new, physical, digital, and security upgrades at too good to be true prices. These countries have paid for their new infrastructure with their data, their privacy, and their long-term security,” he said.

A major talking point of the conference has been China’s “Digital Silk Road” and “Belt and Road Initiative,” which seek to create new economic and technological links with other nations. Beijing has been steadily working to

into Latin America, a dynamic that Mayorkas deems as risky to the Western Hemisphere’s communications security.