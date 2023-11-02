A Raiders pursuit of Michigan's Jim Harbaugh? The NFL and NCAA could present a problem.

And finally, the familiar “big fish” question that has been trawled twice before in the past decade: Is there any shot the Raiders can hook Jim Harbaugh? Like most pursuits that fail to find traction, there are widely varying stories about how close either side ever was to embracing the other. And this time around, with Harbaugh quickly becoming the hottest name connected to the Raiders' vacancy, speculation and presumption is already running rampant.

In a show of solidarity for the NCAA’s determination and while also weighing the fact that former and current (at that time) Buckeyes players were being forced to serve out their penalties in the NCAA and NFL, the Colts and Tressel moved to effectively suspended his employment by the team until the seventh game of the season.

“I support that decision,” Goodell told ESPN after the Colts determined Tressel wouldn’t be used by the team until Week 7 of the NFL season. “I think that’s a wise one. … I think it was clear that if they didn’t take an appropriate action, I would have taken appropriate action.”

“Speaking generally, I’d think like many things with personal conduct and conduct detrimental in player instances, Roger could also weigh in on coaches as well,” one NFL team president told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday. “Coaches have contracts that bind them to league arbitration, so I think Roger has the latitude to punish coaches as he sees fit and then if it’s something that requires legal arbitration, that’s where it would go. But I don’t think anyone really knows until it happens.

United States Headlines Read more: KIRO7SEATTLE »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTS: Why Jim Harbaugh is the best choice for Raiders next head coachColin Cowherd breaks down why Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh is the best choice as head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕

AP: Central Michigan investigating whether Michigan staffer was on its sideline scouting Michigan StateCentral Michigan is investigating whether Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was on its sideline scoping out Michigan State during the Chippewas’ season opener in September. Photos circulating on the internet suggest that Stalions was on the sideline during the game.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTS: Central Michigan investigating whether Michigan staffer was on its sideline scouting Michigan StateCentral Michigan said Tuesday it is investigating whether Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was on its sideline scoping out Michigan State during its season opener in September.

Source: FOXSports | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: The NFL might honor a Jim Harbaugh suspension — but that’s not certainThe NFL would at least consider honoring any NCAA suspension of Harbaugh in the sign-stealing scandal. Plus team rankings and more.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: NFL hypocrisy? Ex-Giants star (now Raiders coach) reveals double standard on Michigan’s Jim HarbaughSeems there's a double standard

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Jim McElwain Addresses Photo That Appears to Show Michigan’s Connor Stalions on CMU SidelineCentral Michigan’s head coach spoke on the viral photos that appear to depict Connor Stallions on the Chippewas sideline.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕