Experts say the tobacco industry has used a well-rehearsed strategy for targeting Black communities, including giving out free samples, lower pricing on products, and more advertising in neighborhoods of color.
As a member of the law enforcement community, I hope FDA leaders will rethink this proposed policy. It could actually do more harm and no good. According to a Pennsylvania District Attorney’s June Racial Injustice Report, between 2015 and 2022, Black defendants were charged disproportionately more in seven out of the eight most common criminal categories than their white counterparts.
According to the FDA, a menthol prohibition would be enforced by the U.S. Department of Health, but they have consistently ignored the resulting illegal markets that occur whenever prohibitions such as these are established. These illicit cigarette markets will bring unnecessary police and community interaction as law enforcement attempts to address the criminal behavior that will result. headtopics.com
The FDA does not need to ban menthol cigarettes to reduce cigarette use. From providing smoking cessation counseling services to people who smoke, to supporting consumer education, to using therapeutic interventions and other methods that have been shown to be effective in reducing tobacco use, there are other policy solutions at its disposal that would prove far more effective.
