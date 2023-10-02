A preserved corpse in a historic N.J. town. Ghost Walk offers scary tales, witness accounts.

Bill Duhart | For NJ.com“If we make the hair on the back of your neck stand up, then we’ve done our job,” said Tinney, who will be leading one of the tour groups Saturday for the 21st annual Mullica Hill Ghost Walk tour. “These are stories that have been told through generations.

David Tinney thinks everyone should love a good ghost story. And he is set to prove it this weekend.

The guided tour on Oct. 7 takes groups of curious tourists past the historic houses and public buildings along Main Street in the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township, Gloucester County. The walk through the old town center includes up to 10 stops at homes built from 1704 to 1950 where the locals have told stories about eye-witness accounts of paranormal events.

The walk starts at the Blue Plate Restaurant, a building on the historic register. Groups leave every 10 minutes and walk through the town starting at dusk until nearly 10 p.m.

“We have favorites and one of them is the story of a young woman in her 20s named Agatha who was married to a local man,” Tinney said. “She was a very beautiful woman, she had blond, curly hair. She was interned in the cemetery in the mid-1840s and the church moved to its current location in 1851. They dug up all the grave sites and re-interred them in the new cemetery. When they dug up her coffin, her body was still preserved because our town is built on marl, which is a clay-like substance. Her skin was preserved and her curls and this made the local newspaper. They had another funeral and reburied her. So now we do the ghost of Agatha.”

Tinney said the tours remain “family-friendly” even though there are tales of ghostly images appearing in some homes on tour. But he said it’s more than that. It’s the complete stories of what someone has experienced and recounted over the years.

Tinney said the tours once coincided with the local fall festival when Civil War reenactors were also on hand.

“We’re telling the ghost story of Agatha falling out of her coffin and looking alive,” he said. “As soon as we were telling that story, the reenactor’s cannon fired. And the group I had, standing in total darkness, all jumped. It just added to the fear factor.”

Tinney, 57, the owner of an antique shop in the town center, said he has always been a history buff. He said the mystique of Mullica Hill adds to the stories of things that have gone bump in the night, and he is proud to carry on the tradition of telling tall tales with a backdrop of a historic town.

Tours will leave from the outside of the blue plate restaurant, 47 South Main Street, every 10 minutes beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. All proceeds benefit the Harrison Township Historical Society.