A Portal to Anxious Thinking

"Bedside manner" extends beyond the examination room and must include the online release of information.You’ve probably received an email with a title like this: “New results have been uploaded to your patient portal.” And being human, you’ve probably viewed the results. When all the results come back normal, there’s no harm done. But, when results are released and show numbers or measurements out of normal range,can immediately spike.
When Danielle, two months pregnant, noticed vaginal bleeding, she called her doctor and was instructed to get two rounds of bloodwork to be compared in order to determine if the. Danielle’s test results became available to her through her patient portal on a Saturday morning when her doctor’s office was closed, meaning that she was able to view and interpret her results without guidance or direct information from her medical provider.
In the case of Danielle, we must resist the temptation to say, “All’s well that ends well.” Instead, we need to payto the emotional impact of medical misinformation; the system’s failure to provide proper guidance; and its tendency to leave patients alone with test results and, therefore, with their own thoughts and interpretations of the information. headtopics.com
Danielle had done what most patients would do upon receiving test results. Patient portals are intended to provide accessibility and ease for patients but, without guidance, they can often exacerbate health-related anxiety. Here is my wish list for the medical profession:
Understand that patients, even those not facing serious medical problems, can become anxious and be prone to overthinking and unhealthily researching portal results. Work to provide clinical guidance along with the release of portal test results in order to reduce patient anxiety. headtopics.com
Recognize that “bedside manner” extends beyond the examination room, and that with our increased online accessibility comes increased responsibility to patients.