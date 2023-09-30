A populist, pro-Russia ex-premier claims victory in Slovakia's parliamentary elections

A populist former prime minister and his leftist party have won early parliamentary elections in Slovakia, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message, according to almost complete results. The country of 5.5 million people created in 1993 following the breakup of Czechoslovakia has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia invaded last February, donating arms and opening the borders for refugees fleeing the war.

With no party winning a majority of seats, a coalition government would need to be formed. A liberal, pro-West newcomer, the Progressive Slovakia party, was a distant second, with 17% of the votes cast Saturday.

The left-wing Hlas (Voice) party, led by Fico’s former deputy in Smer, Peter Pellegrini, was in third with 15%. Pellegrini parted ways with Fico after Smer lost the previous election in 2020, but their possible reunion would boost Fico’s chances to form a government. headtopics.com

Another potential coalition partner, the ultranationalist Slovak National Party, received 5.7%. Those three parties would have a parliamentary majority if they joined forces in a coalition government.

