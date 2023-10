A populist, pro-Russia ex-premier claims victory in Slovakia's parliamentary elections

A populist former prime minister and his leftist party have won early parliamentary elections in Slovakia, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message, according to almost complete results.With results 99.2% from some 6,000 polling stations counted by th With results 99.2% from some 6,000 polling stations counted by the Slovak Statistics Office early Sunday, former Prime Minister Robert Fico and the leftist Smer, or Direction, party led with 23.3% of the votes.

With results 99.2% from some 6,000 polling stations counted by the Slovak Statistics Office early Sunday, former Prime Minister Robert Fico and the leftist Smer, or Direction, party led with 23.3% of the votes.

Read more:

AP »

Slovakia election pits a pro-Russia former prime minister against a liberal pro-West newcomerVoters in Slovakia are casting ballots in an early parliamentary election that pits a populist former prime minister who campaigned on a pro-Russia and anti-American message against a liberal, pro-West newcomer.

Slovakia election pits a pro-Russia former prime minister against a liberal pro-West newcomerVoters in Slovakia are casting ballots in an early parliamentary election that pits a populist former prime minister who campaigned on a pro-Russia and anti-American message against a liberal, pro-West newcomer

Slovakia Election Pits a Pro-Russia Former Prime Minister against a Liberal Pro-West NewcomerVoters in Slovakia cast ballots Saturday in an early parliamentary election that pits a populist former prime minister who campaigned on a proRussia and antiAmerican message against a liberal, proWest newcomer.Depending on which of them prevails, the election could reverse...

Slovakia election pits a pro-Russia former prime minister against a liberal pro-West newcomerVoters in Slovakia cast ballots Saturday in an early parliamentary election that pits a populist former prime minister who campaigned on a pro-Russ...

A populist, pro-Russia ex-premier claims victory in Slovakia's parliamentary electionsA populist, pro-Russia ex-premier claims victory in Slovakia's parliamentary elections

Slovakia election pits a pro-Russia former prime minister against a liberal pro-West newcomerSlovakia holds an early parliamentary election on Saturday that pits populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico who campaigned on a clear pro-Russia and anti-American message against a liberal pro-West newcomer.