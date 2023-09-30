A populist, pro-Russia ex-premier claims victory in Slovakia's parliamentary elections

Man accused of locking a woman in a cell in Oregon faces rape, kidnapping charges in separate case
Court documents show that a man accused of abducting a woman in Seattle, driving her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locking her in a cinder block cell is facing fresh charges of kidnapping and rape in a separate case involving alleged crimes two months earlier
UN to vote on resolution to authorize one-year deployment of armed force to help Haiti fight gangs
Slovakia Election Pits a Pro-Russia Former Prime Minister against a Liberal Pro-West NewcomerSlovakia holds an early parliamentary election on Saturday that pits populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who campaigned on a clear proRussia and antiAmerican message, against a liberal proWest newcomer.Fico and his leftist Smer, or Direction, party vowed to reverse...
The U.N. Security Council is scheduling a vote for Monday on a resolution that would authorize a one-year deployment of an international force to help Haiti quell a surge in gang violence and restore security so the troubled Caribbean nation can hold long-delayed elections