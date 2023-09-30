A populist, pro-Russia ex-premier claims victory in Slovakia's parliamentary elections

Man accused of locking a woman in a cell in Oregon faces rape, kidnapping charges in separate case

Court documents show that a man accused of abducting a woman in Seattle, driving her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locking her in a cinder block cell is facing fresh charges of kidnapping and rape in a separate case involving alleged crimes two months earlier

UN to vote on resolution to authorize one-year deployment of armed force to help Haiti fight gangs

Slovakia election pits a pro-Russia former prime minister against a liberal pro-West newcomerSlovakia holds an early parliamentary election on Saturday that pits populist former Prime Minister Robert Fico who campaigned on a clear pro-Russia and anti-American message against a liberal pro-West newcomer.

A populist leader, sympathetic to Putin's Russia, could be about to win elections in SlovakiaA leading candidate to become Slovakia’s next prime minister, Robert Fico, has vowed to halt all military assistance to Ukraine.

The U.N. Security Council is scheduling a vote for Monday on a resolution that would authorize a one-year deployment of an international force to help Haiti quell a surge in gang violence and restore security so the troubled Caribbean nation can hold long-delayed elections