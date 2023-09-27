| A pointless Republican debate underscores Trump’s dominance

The rest of the field will just continue to underscore their own irrelevance. Their own time for choosing is rapidly running out. Sure, they also made a few halfhearted criticisms of the fact that Trump was not there. “Donald Trump hides behind the walls of his golf clubs and won’t show up here to answer questions like all the rest of us are up here to answer,”.

For its part, the Trump campaign sent out an email blast declaring the debate to be “boring and inconsequential,” and calling upon the Republican National Committee to “immediately put an end” to any further ones so the party can train its energy on defeating Biden.Predictably, given the setting, the candidates over and over invoked the legacy and principles of Reagan. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed out that Republicans have lost three elections in a row and echoed Reagan’s famous line that this is “a time for choosing.”

But all that did was serve to remind that today’s Republican Party to the 40th president, who among other things was a staunch advocate of immigration, was unafraid of the word “amnesty” and signed a landmark law that legalized nearly 3 million. headtopics.com

“We’re no longer in a position to do that anymore,” Christie said.

Reagan was also an effective debater, who well understood these events to be an opportunity to connect with voters on a visceral level. In 1980, he effectively extinguished Jimmy Carter’s reelection chances by turning to the television cameras and closing their debate with a question to voters: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”At some point, somebody among Trump’s primary opponents may find a way to show that kind of boldness against the leader of their own party — to point out the damage that he has done to the country and to democracy itself in the past eight years. But it’s hard to see how that can happen on a debate stage Trump isn’t standing on, which is all you need to know about why the former president wasn’t there.

Meanwhile, the rest of the field will just continue to underscore their own irrelevance. Their own time for choosing is rapidly running out.