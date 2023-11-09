A Pink Experience at Sophie Treppendahl's 'Chromotherapy' Show

Everything I’m looking at inside the Jack Hanley Gallery in TriBeCa is pink. In front of me hangs a pink painting, which is beside another painting that is a slightly deeper shade of pink. Each piece of artwork at Sophie Treppendahl’s latest show “Chromotherapy” is awash with a pinkish-magenta hue. The walls in the gallery are dark pink. The front desk attendant is wearing a pink shirt and has pink hair. Her skin even glows pink. So does mine.

That’s because I’m wearing magenta GloFX sunglasses—one shade of many colored glasses offered by the gallery—which promise to promote “feelings of emotional balance and internal regulation.” In the sense that experiencing the world in monochrome allows for a calm dissociation from what is actually happening in the world, they’re sort of working. While that isn’t much of an endorsement, they are certainly fun! That tension, between the promise of relief and actually feeling relieved, is one of the ideas at the center of Treppendahl’s sho

United States Headlines Read more: JEZEBEL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JEZEBEL: Bright Colors Might Not Cure You, But the Pseudoscience Is Enough to Inspire a Vivid New Art Show Sophie Treppendahl ’s curiosity and skepticism around the new-age practice known as chromotherapy helped produce works 'rooted in the emotional power of color.'

Source: Jezebel | Read more »

POLİTİFACT: Altered videos appear to show Kelly Clarkson 'Today' show interview about weightA recent video appearing to show 'Today' co-host Hoda Kotb interviewing singer Kelly Clarkson 'about her weight loss jou

Source: PolitiFact | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Newcomer Sophie Gets Attention From 90 Day Fiancé Stars (Which Two Men Are Crushing Over Her)If Sophie Sierra wants to move on from Rob Warne, she already has two eligible bachelors from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise interested in her.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

HARPERSBAZAARUS: Sophie Turner Bundles Up In Black for an Afternoon Stroll In NYCSophie Turner plays the iconic role of Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones but there is so much more to her than that. Here are 7 things you may not have known about Sophie Turner.

Source: harpersbazaarus | Read more »

GLAMOUR_FASHİON: Dakota Johnson and Sophie Turner Do Twinning Looks on a Girls’ Night OutDakota Johnson might be the latest celeb to get inducted into Taylor Swift’s restaurant-hopping cabal.

Source: glamour_fashion | Read more »

SCREENRANT: 90 Day Fiancé: Did Sophie Get Back Together With Rob After Cheating Scandal?90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra threw away Rob Warne's ring and moved into a new apartment after finding disgusting videos on his phone in season 10.

Source: screenrant | Read more »